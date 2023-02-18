The Omaha women's basketball team never led and fell to South Dakota State 87-54 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Jackrabbits continued their undefeated season in the Summit League with the dominant win.

Sam Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to bring the Mavericks within one just past the midway point of the first quarter, but that's the closest UNO would get the rest of the afternoon.

SDSU went on a 11-0 run to close out the first period, and would go into halftime up 39-25.

The Jacks held at least a 20-point lead throughout the second half and closed out the game with their largest lead of 33.

Omaha (12-16, 7-10 in Summit) lost their third straight. The Mavs shot 4 of 11 in a tough opening period and finished 19 of 44 (43%) for the game along with 16 turnovers that led to 17 SDSU points.

South Dakota State also was deadly from the 3-point line, shooting 11 of 28 compared to UNO's 3 of 13.

Mitchell and Kennedi Grant scored 10 points each to lead the Mavericks.

Omaha wraps up their regular season next Saturday at home when the Mavs host Denver at 12:15 p.m.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches