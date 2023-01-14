Omaha women fall to North Dakota State despite Elena Pilakouta's perfect day

FARGO, N.D. — Omaha senior Elena Pilakouta had a perfect day from the field, going 13 of 13 from the field and scoring a season-high 28 points.

But North Dakota State hit 14 of its 31 3-point attempts as the Bison outscored the Mavs 83-71 Saturday afternoon.

The Bison pulled away in the fourth quarter. Pilakouta's basket with 41 seconds left in the third quarter cut NDSU's lead to 50-48. But the Bison scored the final five points of the quarter and Omaha never got closer than five in the fourth.

Aaliyah Stanley added 13 points for UNO, while Kennedi Grant chipped in 11 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Heaven Hamling hit six 3s and led NDSU with 26 points and six rebounds. NDSU also held a 30-19 rebounding edge as the Mavs had only two offensive rebounds.

Pilakouta is three points shy of 1,000 for her UNO career. She'll have a chance to top that mark when the Mavs play at Denver on Monday.

