Omaha women fall to Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado put together extended runs in the middle of both halves to pull away from the Omaha women 67-45 Friday night.

UNO led 7-6 before Northern Colorado (7-2) went on a 19-2 five-minute burst to go up 25-9 early in the second quarter.

The Mavs (5-6) shot 24% from the field in the first half before cutting the deficit to 38-28 midway through the third quarter. But Northern Colorado put the game away with a 21-4 run to take a 59-32 advantage with eight minutes left as the Bears went on to their fourth straight win.

Elena Pilakouta led Omaha with 17 points and seven rebounds, while fellow post Morgann Gardner added eight points. That duo combined to go 11 of 14 from the field, but the rest of the Mavs shot 6 of 42 including 2 of 21 on 3-pointers.

UNO begins Summit League play Wednesday when it goes to Denver.

