 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage

Omaha women fall to Northern Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado put together extended runs in the middle of both halves to pull away from the Omaha women 67-45 Friday night.

UNO led 7-6 before Northern Colorado (7-2) went on a 19-2 five-minute burst to go up 25-9 early in the second quarter.

The Mavs (5-6) shot 24% from the field in the first half before cutting the deficit to 38-28 midway through the third quarter. But Northern Colorado put the game away with a 21-4 run to take a 59-32 advantage with eight minutes left as the Bears went on to their fourth straight win.

Elena Pilakouta led Omaha with 17 points and seven rebounds, while fellow post Morgann Gardner added eight points. That duo combined to go 11 of 14 from the field, but the rest of the Mavs shot 6 of 42 including 2 of 21 on 3-pointers.

UNO begins Summit League play Wednesday when it goes to Denver.

People are also reading…

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert