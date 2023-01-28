 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha women fall to Oral Roberts in overtime

  Updated
Here is the UNO women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Omaha women erased a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but Oral Roberts scored the first seven points of overtime as the Golden Eagles outlasted the Mavs 94-90 on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO led 52-38 with 6:10 left in the third quarter, but the Golden Eagles scored 16 straight to grab the lead.

Oral Roberts' lead was 73-66 with five minutes left in regulation, but Kennedi Grant sparked an Omaha comeback as she scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The game went to overtime tied 79-all after both teams failed to score on their final possession of regulation. Delaney Nix hit a 3-pointer — Oral Roberts hit 12 3s on the day — on the first possession of overtime and the Golden Eagles quickly built an 86-79 lead with 3:15 left. UNO got within three with 43 seconds left but couldn't get any closer.

Center Elena Pilakouta had a huge day for the Mavs with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley added 15 points for the Mavs.

Hannah Cooper led four Oral Roberts players in double figures with 25 points. The Eagles hurt Omaha on the glass as they had 14 of their 19 offensive rebounds after halftime.

UNO has dropped four straight — all four have been by single digits. Omaha next plays at St. Thomas on Thursday.

