The Omaha women extended their win streak to three after closing out North Dakota State's late rally in a 63-58 win Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

Grace Cave finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and four steals to lead the Mavs. Elena Pilakouta also posted a double-double with 10 points on a perfect 5 of 5 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Grace Cave scored 11 points to pace UNO in the first half and the Mavericks held a 20-12 lead after the first quarter. Cave finished 6 of 12 from the floor and made 2 of 3 3-pointers.

Elle Evans led NDSU with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bison would cut the deficit to five at 32-27 at halftime and Pilakouta nearly had her double-double secured already with 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Cave started the second half strong too with a couple steals, a layup, and a made 3-pointer to give Omaha a ten-point lead, 39-29. UNO would hold a 52-40 advantage after three quarters.

That's when the tide shifted to North Dakota State, as the Mavs couldn't find a way to score in the final period and the Bison used a 13-3 run over the first six minutes of the quarter to cut the lead from twelve to two.

A Kennedi Grant jumper put UNO back up four and brought her to double figures for the night. Heaven Hamling answered back with a layup seconds later to make it 57-55, Mavericks, with 3 minutes to go.

That's the score the game was deadlocked at until Grant made one of two free throws with 36 seconds left.

Two more free throws from Sam Mitchell and Cave's fourth steal of the night sealed the victory in the final seconds for UNO.

Omaha (12-13, 7-7) now sits in sixth place alone in the Summit League standings.

UNO is back in action at home Saturday afternoon when they will host North Dakota at 12:05 p.m.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches