This wasn't expected to be the season when the Omaha women made such strides forward in the Summit League.

UNO finished last in the league last season and was picked to finish there again in October's preseason poll. But as sophomore guard Grace Cave has said all season, this is a team that wants to prove people wrong.

"Hopefully we'll make a statement," Cave said of the Summit tournament, which starts Friday in Sioux Falls. "I'm super proud of the team and we're not done yet. We've got to win some games."

Omaha earned an important win last weekend to end the regular season. It needed to defeat Denver to earn the sixth seed and avoid the play-in round.

The Mavs did just that with a strong second half, scoring 52 points and committing one turnover, for an 83-73 win. Now the Mavs will face third-seeded North Dakota at 3 p.m. Sunday in the quarterfinals.

"I think it was tremendous to get back on track as a team, get a head of steam going forward," said coach Carrie Banks, whose team snapped a three-game losing streak.

Throughout the season the Mavs have built positive momentum with mostly an undersized roster. Six of UNO's top eight players in its rotation are 5-foot-8 or shorter, but its offense is averaging 65.9 points a game, up from 57.2 last season.

Four Mavs scored in double figures against Denver, and for the season, center Elena Pilakouta (13.4) and guards Aaliyah Stanley (11.3), Kennedi Grant (10.3) and Cave (10.0) are in double digits.

"I think this win is really good for our momentum," Cave said after the Denver game. "We got to see what's working at this time of year. I think we played really, really well together today."

Cave, a Weeping Water graduate who leads the team in assists and steals, feels the Mavs are moving in the right direction. Omaha hadn't won more than four league games or eight games overall since the 2017-18 season. This season the Mavs have 13 wins and went 8-10 in the Summit. UNO hasn't won more than eight league games in a season since joining the Summit 10 years ago.

North Dakota swept the Mavs during the regular season, but Omaha nearly won on the Fighting Hawks' home court. UNO led nearly the entire fourth quarter before North Dakota star Kacie Borowicz scored with 12 seconds left for a 64-63 lead. The Hawks eventually won 65-63.

The Mavs will focus on containing the 5-foot-9 Borowicz who averages 20.1 points and 4.8 assists per game.​

Borowicz was named to the Summit League first-team on Thursday, while Pilakouta was on the second team.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches