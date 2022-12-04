Omaha women lose on last-second three to Cal State Bakersfield in overtime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Sophia Tougas hit a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left in overtime to give Cal State Bakersfield a 69-68 win over the Omaha women Sunday afternoon.

In a game that featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes, UNO led 30-22 at halftime before Bakersfield scored the first 13 points of the third quarter.

Bakersfield was up by seven with less than four minutes left in regulation when the Mavs scored eight straight and was up 59-57 on a Jaylen Townsend 3-pointer with 36 seconds left. A Bakersfield basket tied it and UNO missed a shot at the buzzer.

Overtime featured three ties and three lead changes as Omaha was up 68-66 after two Kennedi Grant free throws with 54 seconds left. But Tougas' 3 put Bakersfield in front and UNO missed a shot on its last possession.

Grant led Omaha with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Aaliyah Stanley was next with nine points. The Mavericks forced 25 turnovers, but it shot just 33.8% from the field, including 2 of 21 on 3s.

UNO (4-4) caps its four-game road swing by going to Missouri on Friday.