Omaha women nab first road win of season over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. — Four days after losing a two-point road decision in the final seconds, the UNO women won a close one Thursday night by outlasting Pepperdine 56-51.

Pepperdine went on a 10-0 run to take a 51-50 lead with 3:15 to go, but the Mavericks regained the lead on a Kennedi Grant basket 30 seconds later before Aaliyah Stanley's layup at the 1:50 mark made it 53-50. UNO clinched the win at the foul line.

Elena Pilakouta led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds while Grant added 14 points and six steals. Overall, UNO forced 28 turnovers while committed 13. Pepperdine did dominate the boards with a 51-26 advantage.

UNO (4-3) lost 74-72 at Tennessee State on Sunday when the Mavs committed 27 turnovers.

UNO's Grace Cave, who made a free throw with nine seconds left to make it 55-51, had a solid all-around game with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Mavs will stay in California to face Cal-Bakersfield on Sunday.