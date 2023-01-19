Omaha women nearly pull off upset in close loss to South Dakota State

The Omaha women hung right with one of the hottest teams in the country Thursday night.

South Dakota State entered Baxter Arena averaging 105.7 points over its previous three games. That included a 118-59 win over South Dakota last Saturday.

But UNO trailed for only 33 seconds in the first half as the Mavs were up by three at the break. SDSU then controlled the third quarter and held on late for a 68-61 win.

A 3-pointer from Sam Mitchell gave the Mavs a 36-29 lead with 55 seconds left in the half. The Mavs allowed the taller Jackrabbits only two offensive rebounds in the first half. SDSU entered Thursday 11th in the NCAA in rebounding margin (plus-10.3).

SDSU pulled within 36-33 at the break and scored on its first three possessions of the second half to grab the lead for good. The Jackrabbits went 10 of 18 from the field in the quarter and extended the margin to 61-46 with eight minutes left.

Omaha, though, held SDSU to five points over the next seven minutes as the Mavs twice pulled within six with 23 seconds left before the Jackrabbits secured their eighth straight win.

Elena Pilakouta and Kennedi Grant led UNO with 17 points each. Grace Cave added seven points and a career-best 10 rebounds.

Omaha will host South Dakota at noon Saturday.

South Dakota State (15-5, 8-0)... 16 17 24 11 — 68

UNO (9-10, 4-4)........................... 16 20 8 17 — 61

SDSU: Gylten 2-5 1-2 5, Timmer 5-9 0-0 12, Nelson 3-6 0-2 7, Burckhard 6-14 0-0 14, Selland 4-8 1-2 10, Theisen 1-4 2-4 4, P. Meyer 1-6 2-2 5, B. Meyer 4-9 3-6 11. Totals: 26-61 9-18 68.

UNO: Stanley 2-10 1-4 6, Cave 3-10 0-0 7, Grant 7-19 2-2 17, P. Nikulochkina 0-2 0-0 0, Pilakouta 8-15 1-1 17, Keitges 2-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Gardner 1-2 0-0 2, Felici 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 25=66 4-7 61.

3-point goals: SDSU 7-20 (Gylten 0-2, Timmer 2-4, Nelson 1-2, Burckhard 2-7, Selland 1-3, P. Meyer 1-2), UNO 7-19 (Stanley 1-4, Cave 1-3, Grant 1-6, Keitges 2-3, Mitchell 1-2, Felici 1-1).

Rebounds: SDSU 42 (Selland 9), UNO 40 (Cave 10). Assists: SDSU 16 (Selland 5), UNO 7 (Cave 2, Grant 2, Pilakouta 2).