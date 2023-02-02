ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Omaha women stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to knock off St. Thomas 58-54 Thursday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

UNO led 5-0 five minutes into the game but St. Thomas took over, outscoring the Mavs 29-11 the rest of the half.

Omaha shot 28% in the first half (6 of 21) before turning in a sparkling third quarter. The Mavs went 11 of 15 from the field in the quarter and took a 45-40 lead into the fourth. Morgann Gardner scored all 12 of her points in the final seven minutes of the quarter.

St. Thomas was within one at 52-51 with three minutes left before an Elena Pilakouta basket and two from Grace Cave made it 56-51 with 41 seconds left. St. Thomas hit a 3 on its next possession, but Cave answered with two more free throws with 15 seconds left to secure the road win.

Cave led the Mavs with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Aaliyah Stanley added 10 points and five assists.​

UNO will play at Western Illinois at 2 p.m. Saturday.

