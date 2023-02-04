MACOMB, Ill. — The Omaha women scored the game's final seven points as the Mavs rallied for a 57-55 win at Western Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

Western Illinois scored with four minutes left to go up 55-50. UNO tied it with 50 seconds left, then with Western Illinois inbounding the ball on UNO's end of the court, Grace Cave stole the inbounds pass, threw a pass ahead to Aaliyah Stanley who made a game-winning layup with 2.3 seconds left.

Omaha won both road games this week in comeback fashion. On Thursday, the Mavs trailed by 13 at halftime before knocking off St. Thomas.

UNO was down 18-7 early in the second quarter Saturday before going on a 14-2 run. The game stayed close the rest of the way.

Stanley led the Mavs with 17 points and five rebounds, while Elena Pilakouta had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cave turned in another solid all-around game with 11 ponts, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Omaha returns home to face North Dakota State on 7 p.m. Thursday.

