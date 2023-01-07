Omaha women squeak out overtime win over St. Thomas with clutch defense

The Omaha women held St. Thomas scoreless for the final 4:30 of overtime as the Mavs earned an 80-77 win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Aaliyah Stanley broke a 77-all tie with a 3-pointer with 2:45 left as both teams went scoreless after that.

Stanley led UNO with 20 points and six rebounds, while Grace Cave added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Omaha improves to 3-1 in Summit League play with its third straight win. It's the first time since 2014 that UNO has won three straight regular-season Summit games.

UNO plays its next three games on the road beginning at North Dakota on Thursday.

