 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Omaha women squeak out overtime win over St. Thomas with clutch defense

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Omaha women held St. Thomas scoreless for the final 4:30 of overtime as the Mavs earned an 80-77 win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Aaliyah Stanley broke a 77-all tie with a 3-pointer with 2:45 left as both teams went scoreless after that.

Stanley led UNO with 20 points and six rebounds, while Grace Cave added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Omaha improves to 3-1 in Summit League play with its third straight win. It's the first time since 2014 that UNO has won three straight regular-season Summit games.

UNO plays its next three games on the road beginning at North Dakota on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Future of bowl season, CFP analysis, Nebraska recruiting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert