Omaha women's basketball cruises to win over Weber State

Omaha women's basketball scored 58 second-half points to take command of a 91-73 win over Weber State on Wednesday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavs (2-1) never led in the first half and were down 33-25 with 2:30 left in the first half before scoring the last eight points of the first half and going on a 13-2 run in the first four minutes of the second half.

Elena Pilakouta and Aaliyah Stanley combined for 22 points in the third quarter. Pilakouta led the Mavs with 25 points as she was 10 of 12 from the field, while Stanley had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

UNO also got great production off its bench with 35 points. Sam Mitchell had 15 and Morgann Gardner added 11 to spark the reserves.

Grace Cave, who battled foul trouble most of the game, finished with 10 points for UNO, while shot 49.2% for the game.

UNO next hosts Peru State at noon Saturday at Sapp Fieldhouse.