Omaha women's offense explodes in second half to propel comeback win over Western Illinois

  • Updated
Omaha's Aaliyah Stanley looks to build off 34-point performance

The Omaha women went on a 25-7 run midway through the second half on their way to a 76-64 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed 49-44 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. But that's when the Mavs went on the momentum-shifting run.

Aaliyah Stanley scored 11 points during the run and Sam Mitchell hit two 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Stanley, who was coming off a 34-point effort at UMKC last weekend, finished with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. Mitchell had 12 points and four steals while Grace Cave added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Omaha improves to 7-7 and will host St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

