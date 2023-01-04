Omaha's Aaliyah Stanley looks to build off 34-point performance

Aaliyah Stanley scored early and often in the previous UNO women's game. Emphasis is on the word often.

The 5-foot-6 senior guard accounted for 21 of the Mavs' 32 first-half points when they played at UMKC last Saturday. She scored all 34 of her points through three quarters as the Mavs went on to a 75-64 win. Only once since 2007 has a Maverick women's player scored at least 35 points in a game.

It was a breakout performance for Stanley, who had scored in single digits in each of the previous six games. She went 12 of 17 from the field, driving to the rim to convert most of those field goals.

"I had a different mindset coming into the game, I wanted to make things simple," Stanley said this week. "I told myself I was going to push it in transition."

That game upped Stanley's season scoring average from 9.6 to 11.5 per game. It was the first time Stanley, who transferred from Florida Gulf Coast in the offseason, had scored more than 25 in a college game. But she has shown the ability to score in bunches.

"She's a special player," UNO coach Carrie Banks said. "Some of (her offensive woes) is she's new to Omaha and what we're asking her to do. I think it's nice to have a game like that where it shows she's getting settled within the offense and comfortable and knowing where and when she can score. The biggest thing is her knowing her spots, when to attack."

With Stanley in the lineup, UNO has been able to play with a faster tempo. Banks felt creating transition baskets would be essential after the Mavs averaged 57.2 points per game last season. This season with a guard-oriented lineup, that average is 66.2.

Last Thursday at Oral Roberts, Stanley struggled to a 1-of-10 night from the field. But she still created offense by drawing fouls as she was 7 of 8 from the foul line. As a team, UNO is shooting 79.9% on free throws, which ranks third in the NCAA.

"When she starts trying to do too much, I don't think it has worked out," Banks said. "She just needs to keep it simple and let the game come to her."

UNO is 1-1 in Summit League play, but the Mavs are looking forward to January when it plays six of its eight games at Baxter Arena. That stretch begins with Western Illinois at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. UNO is 4-1 at home, with its only loss coming against No. 25 Creighton.

"Our kids have played really, really well at home," Banks said. "Something about playing in a familiar place, obviously Baxter's such a fun place to play. I'm hoping that continues to be our sweet spot."

UNO men - The Mavs will play at Western Illinois on Thursday and St. Thomas on Saturday as they look to snap a two-game losing streak.

Western Illinois had won six in a row prior to losing two road games last week. Four Leatherneck starters average in double figures and they feature one of the Summit's best all-around players in guard Trenton Massner, who's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Luke Jungers, who missed most of last Saturday's game with an ankle injury, was back at practice this week and should be available for the Mavs.

