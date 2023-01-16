Omaha's Elena Pilakouta tops 1,000 career points in Mavs win over Denver

DENVER - Elena Pilakouta reached a career milestone as the Omaha center continued to shoot at a very efficient rate.
Two days after going 13 of 13 from the field against North Dakota State, Pilakouta was 7 of 8 from the floor and finished with 18 points to help the Mavericks earn a 75-64 Summit League win over Denver on Monday.
When Pilakouta hit a jumper late in the first quarter, she topped 1,000 points for her career. She also has 533 rebounds.
Kenndi Grant led the Mavs with 19 points off the bench - 36 of UNO's bench came from its bench. Aaliyah Stanley had 10 points, while Grace Cave turned in another all-around effort with eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.
UNO never trailed Monday as it hit 8 of 13 3-pointers before halftime. A pair of Akili Felici 3s in the final three minutes of the half allowed the Mavs to take a 38-29 lead to the break.
People are also reading…
Pilakouta then scored six straight points to stretch the lead to 54-35 with 2:20 left in the third quarter. UNO's led by as many as 21 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
UNO (9-9) improves to 4-3 in Summit play and is tied for third place in the league standings. The Mavs host league leader South Dakota State on Thursday.