Omaha's Elena Pilakouta tops 1,000 career points in Mavs win over Denver

DENVER - Elena Pilakouta reached a career milestone as the Omaha center continued to shoot at a very efficient rate.

Two days after going 13 of 13 from the field against North Dakota State, Pilakouta was 7 of 8 from the floor and finished with 18 points to help the Mavericks earn a 75-64 Summit League win over Denver on Monday.

When Pilakouta hit a jumper late in the first quarter, she topped 1,000 points for her career. She also has 533 rebounds.

Kenndi Grant led the Mavs with 19 points off the bench - 36 of UNO's bench came from its bench. Aaliyah Stanley had 10 points, while Grace Cave turned in another all-around effort with eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.

UNO never trailed Monday as it hit 8 of 13 3-pointers before halftime. A pair of Akili Felici 3s in the final three minutes of the half allowed the Mavs to take a 38-29 lead to the break.

Pilakouta then scored six straight points to stretch the lead to 54-35 with 2:20 left in the third quarter. UNO's led by as many as 21 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

UNO (9-9) improves to 4-3 in Summit play and is tied for third place in the league standings. The Mavs host league leader South Dakota State on Thursday.

Recent UNO women's basketball coaches Carrie Banks Brittany Lange Chance Lindley Patty Patton Shearer Lisa Carlsen Paula Buscher Cherri Mankenberg Other coaches