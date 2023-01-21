Omaha's first half lead slips away in loss to South Dakota

South Dakota's Grace Larkins and Carley Duffney combined for 46 points as they led the Coyotes to a 70-63 win over the Omaha women Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO led by as many as 13 in the first half as a Morgann Gardner free throw capped an 11-0 run and made it 30-17 with 7:23 left in the half.

South Dakota pulled within six at halftime and the Coyotes finished the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 52-48 lead.

Omaha never led in the fourth quarter. It was within 64-61 after a Grace Cave 3-pointer with 1:50 left. But on the ensuing possession, South Dakota's Carley Duffney scored on a putback. Offensive boards hurt the Mavs all day as USD had 15 and overall outrebounded the Mavs 40-35.

Cave led the Mavs with 19 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley added 16 points and four assists, while Elena Pilakouta went 7 of 7 from the field and had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Larkins led South Dakota with 24 points and nine rebounds. She scored 18 after halftime.

UNO continues its homestand when it hosts UMKC on Thursday.

