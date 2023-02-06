After helping the Omaha women win twice on the road last week, sophomore guard Grace Cave was named the Summit League women's basketball player of the week.

On Thursday, the Weeping Water grad scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter when UNO rallied from 13 down at halftime to beat St. Thomas 58-54. Cave, who made four free throws in the final 41 seconds, also had six rebounds and three steals.

On Saturday, Cave had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 57-55 comeback win at Western Illinois. She came up with the game-deciding play when she stole the inbounds pass and delivered a pass to Aaliyah Stanley, who made a winning layup with 2.3 seconds left.

In the wins, Cave was 10 of 15 from the field and made 4 of 5 free throws.

UNO will host North Dakota State on Thursday.

