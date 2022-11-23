Omaha's Kali Jurgensmier named Summit League volleyball's freshman of the year

Omaha's Kali Jurgensmier was named the Summit League freshman of the year a day before the league's volleyball tournament begins at Baxter Arena.

Jurgensmeier, a Wahoo Neumann graduate, leads all league freshmen in hitting percentage (.280), kills (246), kills per set (2.39), blocks (67) and blocks per set (0.65).

Teammates Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch were on the all-Summit first team, while Marriah Buss and Sami Clarkson were honorable mentions.

McCormick, an outside hitter from Omaha Skutt, is one of the league's top all-around players as she's third in kills per set (3.79), aces (40) and total points (473) and fifth in kills (402). She also has 323 digs and 59 blocks. She has 17 double-doubles this season.

Ruch, a middle blocker from MIllard North, earned first-team honors for a second straight year as she's second in the league in blocks per set (1.25) and third in hitting percentage (.361). She has 288 kills and averages 2.72 kills per set.

Buss is seventh in the league in kills with 343 and had four matches with at least 20 kills. Clarkson is nine assists shy of 1,000 for this season and has 4,146 for her career, which is third on UNO's all-time list.

South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, who has 634 kills this season, was named the league's player of the year as she led the Coyotes to the regular-season title.

The Summit tournament begins at 4 p.m. Thursday with Denver facing South Dakota State followed by North Dakota State against North Dakota. UNO will play the UND-NDSU winner at 7 p.m. Friday.