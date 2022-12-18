Omaha's Kyle Luedtke still showing range despite long layoff

Kyle Luedtke knew he was going to get his shot when Omaha hosted Midland.

The Omaha Creighton Prep grad, a role player off the bench for the Mavericks the past three seasons, has been recovering from a back injury. He played a total of four minutes through UNO's first 11 games. But before last Tuesday's game against the Warriors, coaches told Luedtke they wanted him to play significant minutes.

"I wanted to make the most of the opportunity," Luedtke said.

Luedtke did that and more.

He made his first shot, a 3-pointer from the left wing. He went on to sink 3s from all around the arc, finishing 7 of 8 to tied a career high with 21 points in 20 minutes in the 104-72 win.

It was a gratifying game for Luedtke just as UNO (4-8) prepares for its Summit League opener against Denver on Monday. The Mavs are shooting 30.5% from 3 on the season, so with Luedtke's ability from the perimeter, coach Chris Crutchfield is looking for the 6-foot-5 senior to "carve out a role."

"We're going to need Kyle's experience when we get in conference play," Crutchfield said.

For Luedtke, he's simply glad to be back on the court after dealing with the injury.

"It's been a long, difficult journey not knowing if I would come back or not," Luedtke said. "This is my fifth year in college. I think I can bring a leadership role. I've been through the wringer — a lot of highs, a lot of lows.

"One thing I've always fallen back on is my shooting ability. I'm confident in my ability to shoot and I know my teammates and coaches are, too, so I can bring that to the table."

Omaha will play its first three Summit games at home, a welcome change. Before the Midland game, the Mavs played seven straight on the road. They went 2-5 on the trip, but Crutchfield thought his team grew up during that stretch.

"We went through the whole gamut — playing teams that pressure, teams that pack-line (defense), teams that had bigs, teams that didn't have bigs," Crutchfield said. "We played against every type of team imaginable, so I think going into Summit League play it's only going to help prepare us."

His team also spent the nonconference portion learning to become a cohesive unit. In addition to a new coaching staff, six Mavs in the regular rotation are in their first year with the program.

One of those players is 6-7 forward Marquel Sutton, who was a force around the rim against Midland when he went 14 of 15 from the field and scored a career-high 29 points. He's averaging a team-best 12.4 points and has scored in double figures in nine of 12 games.

"He's been the one guy who has been steady and consistent about every night," Crutchfield said. "He's so long and so athletic. ... Hopefully, he can cause some serious matchup problems in league play."

Denver has been one of the Summit's surprises, starting 9-3 after going 11-21 last season. Tommy Bruner, a Jacksonville transfer, is fourth among league players in scoring and second in assists.​

Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball 2021-22 season 2020-21 season 2019-20 season 2018-19 season 2017-18 season