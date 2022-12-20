 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha's men and women basketball games on Wednesday canceled

Here is the UNO men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 schedule

Omaha basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been called off due to the weather storm that is expected to affect most of the Midwest.

The UNO-Iowa State men's game has been canceled. The Mavs' next game will be Dec. 29 at home against Oral Roberts.​

The Omaha women's Summit League opener scheduled in Denver has been postponed with a make-up date to be determined.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

