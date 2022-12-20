Omaha's men and women basketball games on Wednesday canceled

Omaha basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been called off due to the weather storm that is expected to affect most of the Midwest.
The UNO-Iowa State men's game has been canceled. The Mavs' next game will be Dec. 29 at home against Oral Roberts.
The Omaha women's Summit League opener scheduled in Denver has been postponed with a make-up date to be determined.
