Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve didn't have to wait long to find out the next stop in his baseball journey.

Boeve was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the Sunday's Major League Baseball draft. He was the 54th overall pick.

Boeve, who was a three-time All-Summit League pick and the league's player of the year in 2022, was projected to be selected in the first three rounds. But before he left for the MLB draft combine, he said he doesn't have any preconceived notions of where or when his name would be called.

"It's awesome. It's something I'm grateful for that I've made it this far and hopefully I can keep playing," Boeve said. "At the end of the day, just want to play baseball at the highest level I can."

Boeve batted .401 with a .512 on-base percentage this spring for UNO.

But where Boeve caught the eye of pro scouts was his standout summer seasons in the Northwoods League in 2021 and the Cape Cod League last year.

The Hastings native is the first Maverick drafted in seven years and the first taken in a single-digit round since 1979.​