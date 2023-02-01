 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha's Simon Latkoczy named the NCHC Goaltender of the Month

  Updated
UNO freshman Simon Latkoczy has been named the NCHC goaltender of the month for January.

The native of Slovakia went 3-0 in four appearances and had a goals-against average of 0.82. He has posted shutouts in his past two starts, including a 40-save effort last Saturday night in a 2-0 win over 10th-ranked Western Michigan.

The Broncos averaged a nation-leading 4.37 goals entering last weekend.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

