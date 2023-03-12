Omaha won't get a shot at the defending national champs.
Sunday's games at the Bulldog Classic were canceled due to weather, including the tourney finale for the Mavericks against Oklahoma.
UNO was 3-1 at the event, its only loss a 4-3 setback to host Mississippi State on Saturday. The Mavs (13-6) next will play defending Big Ten champion Nebraska in its home opener at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
