On eve of UNO hockey opener, Mavs 'feel very fortunate to have a season'

With the exception of Colorado College, the other NCHC teams began arriving in Omaha on Saturday. All of the league teams — including UNO — will be staying in hotels near the arena to limit exposure outside the Baxter bubble.

Gabinet said dealing with all of the coronavirus precautions won’t distract his team, which was picked to finish sixth in a preseason media poll.

“It’s tricky to try and keep everyone isolated, but we’re doing the best we can," he said. “Once we get to the arena, our focus will be 100 percent on the games."

The coach said a few players are still nursing minor injuries and would be unavailable for the opener. Though Gabinet wouldn’t elaborate, none of the injuries are considered serious.

“I think we’ll have all of our players back soon enough," he said. “That’s good because we’re going to need everybody with the schedule we have ahead."

The Mavs will play four games in the first week and 10 games in the first 21 days of December. UNO’s scheduled opener against Colorado College was shifted to Dec. 21, the last day of pod play.