On eve of UNO hockey opener, Mavs 'feel very fortunate to have a season'

It doesn’t matter to coach Mike Gabinet who UNO plays in its season opener, just so long as his team gets to play.
“Just tell us who to play and we’ll be there," the coach said. “Our whole attitude is that we feel very fortunate to have a season."
The 21-day pod portion of the NCHC schedule — necessitated by COVID-19 precautions — begins at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at Baxter Arena. The Mavs originally were to play Colorado College, but after a Tiger player tested positive for COVID, the schedule had to be adjusted.
UNO now will open against Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs, who are ranked third and fourth in the national polls, won national titles in 2018 and 2019.
There was no title game last year as the playoffs came to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus.
“I’m excited about opening up against them," Gabinet said. “It’s a chance to play one of the top teams in the country right off the bat."
UNO finished 14-17-5 last season and 8-13-3 in the NCHC. The Bulldogs were 22-10-2 and 17-5-2.
With the exception of Colorado College, the other NCHC teams began arriving in Omaha on Saturday. All of the league teams — including UNO — will be staying in hotels near the arena to limit exposure outside the Baxter bubble.
Gabinet said dealing with all of the coronavirus precautions won’t distract his team, which was picked to finish sixth in a preseason media poll.
“It’s tricky to try and keep everyone isolated, but we’re doing the best we can," he said. “Once we get to the arena, our focus will be 100 percent on the games."
The coach said a few players are still nursing minor injuries and would be unavailable for the opener. Though Gabinet wouldn’t elaborate, none of the injuries are considered serious.
“I think we’ll have all of our players back soon enough," he said. “That’s good because we’re going to need everybody with the schedule we have ahead."
The Mavs will play four games in the first week and 10 games in the first 21 days of December. UNO’s scheduled opener against Colorado College was shifted to Dec. 21, the last day of pod play.
Gabinet added that his players are taking all of the safety precautions seriously. It will be the Mavs’ first game since March, when UNO closed the regular season against North Dakota.
The following week, the Mavs’ playoff series against Denver was canceled — along with the rest of the NCAA hockey season.
“That was a tough way to see it end but we’ve moved on," Gabinet said. “It’s a new season and we’re excited to start playing."
Notes
» Taylor Ward is the Mavs’ top returning goal scorer with 16 goals.
» The Bulldogs are coached by Scott Sandelin, in his 21st season.
» Two players from Duluth — forwards Noah Cates and Cole Koepke — were named to the NCHC preseason all-conference team. Both juniors finished with 33 points last season.
» The Mavs play Western Michigan on Thursday, Miami on Saturday and St. Cloud State on Sunday.
» Gabinet said he will wait to decide who will start in goal Tuesday. Isaiah Saville started 28 games last season while Austin Roden started eight.
» Notable Duluth hockey alums include hall of famer Brett Hull and 1980 U.S. Olympians Mark Pavelich and John Harrington.
Schedule
December: 1, vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:35 p.m. 3, vs. Western Michigan, 7:35 p.m. 5, vs. Miami, 4:05 p.m. 6, vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m. 9, vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m. 12, vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m. 13, vs. St. Cloud State, 8:05 p.m. 16, vs. Minnesota Duluth, 3:35 p.m. 18, vs. Western Michigan, 3:35 p.m. 21, vs. Colorado College, 12:05 p.m. 31, vs. North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
January: 1, vs. North Dakota, 6:07 p.m. 8, at North Dakota, TBD. 9, at North Dakota, TBD. 15, at Colorado College, TBD. 16, at Colorado College, TBD. 21, vs. Denver, 7:07 p.m. 23, vs. Denver, 6:07 p.m. 24, vs. Denver, 4:07 p.m.
February: 4, vs. Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. 5, vs. Colorado College, 7:07 p.m. 11, at Denver, TBD. 13, at Denver, TBD. 14, at Denver, TBD. 26, vs. North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
March: 5, at North Dakota, TBD
Roster
2 Jason Smallidge D 6-2, 193 Jr. Eagan, Minnesota
3 Kirby Proctor D 6-3, 197 So. Okotoks, Alberta
4 Brandon Scanlin D 6-4, 213 So. Hamilton, Ontario
5 John Schuldt D 6-4, 216 Jr. Minnetonka, Minn.
7 Nate Knoepke D 6-3, 205 Sr. Farmington, Minn.
9 Ryan Brushett F 6-0, 180 So. Verdun, Quebec
10 Kevin Conley F 6-0, 191 Sr. Wausau, Wis.
11 Nolan Sullivan F 5-11, 203 So. Eden Prairie, Minn.
12 Nolan Krenzen D 5-9, 180 Fr. Duluth, Minn.
13 Chayse Primeau F 6-3, 185 Jr. Margate City, N.J.
16 Martin Sundberg F 6-4, 197 Sr. Linkoping, Sweden
17 Taylor Ward F 6-2, 207 Jr. Kelowna, Br. Columbia
20 Jonny Tychonick D 6-0, 187 Jr. Calgary, Alberta
21 Noah Prokop F 6-1, 198 So. Littleton, Colo.
22 Jordan Klehr D 5-10, 197 Sr. Lino Lakes, Minn.
23 Travis Kothenbeutel F 5-9, 177 Jr. Sauk Rapids, Minn.
24 Jimmy Glynn F 5-10, 168 Fr. Lemont, Ill.
26 Brock Bremer F 5-5, 140 Fr. Forest Lake, Minn.
27 Matt Miller F 6-2, 194 Fr. Leo, Indiana
28 Jack Randl F 5-10, 175 So. Carpentersville, Ill.
29 Kaden Bohlsen F 6-3, 192 Fr. Willmar, Minn.
31 Isaiah Saville G 6-1, 196 So. Anchorage, Alaska
35 Jacob Zab G 5-9, 175 So. Mentor, Ohio
36 Austin Roden G 6-0, 183 So. Sidney, British Columbia
40 Tyler Weiss F 5-11, 146 Jr. Raleigh, N.C.
44 Jake Harrison D 5-9, 179 Fr. West Kelowna, B.C.
45 Joey Abate F 6-2, 188 So. Bloomingdale, Ill.
47 Alex Roy D 6-7, 215 So. Beaumont, Quebec
48 Josh Boyer F 6-3, 200 So. Wasilla, Alaska
Top returning scorers
Ward: 16 goals, 11 assists, 27 points. Conley: 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points. Weiss: 4 goals, 18 assists, 22 points. Primeau: 8 goals, 12 assists, 20 points. Abate: 9 goals, 9 assists, 18 points. Brushett: 2 goals, 16 assists, 18 points. Sullivan: 7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points.
Goalie statistics (2019-20)
Saville: 28 games (started 28), 10-11-4 record, 2.85 goals-against average. Roden: 11 games (started 8), 4-6-1, 2.87.
Freshmen
Nolan Krenzen: Spent time with Omaha and Sioux City of the USHL; had five goals and 18 assists in 44 games.
Jimmy Glynn: Played for Dubuque in USHL; in 45 games, had seven goals and 11 assists.
Brock Bremer: Was the third-leading scorer for Lincoln of the USHL with 19 goals and 24 assists.
Matt Miller: Played for Lincoln; had 13 goals and 17 assists in 47 USHL games.
Kaden Bohlsen: Played in 44 games with Fargo of the USHL; had 13 goals and 19 assists in 44 games.
Jake Harrison: Injury limited the defenseman to one regular-season game for West Kelowna of the BCHL; in five playoff games, had a goal and three assists.
Other newcomers
Jonny Tychonick: The defenseman played the past two seasons for North Dakota; had four goals and 11 assists last year.
Jack Randl: The sophomore played for Michigan in 2018-19 and for the Lancers last season; had 12 goals and 37 assists for the Lancers.
Miscellaneous
Jordan Klehr: The defenseman redshirted in 2018-19 and was on the roster last year but didn’t play due to injury, receiving a medical waiver for a sixth year of eligibility; the team’s only graduate student.
Jacob Zab: The sophomore goalie was on the roster last year but did not see action; was named academic all-conference and a distinguished scholar athlete.
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.