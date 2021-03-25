Only UNO volleyball's bye week has slowed down Sadie Limback

"Overall I think my consistency is a lot better," Limback said. "I'm making later decisions of where to put the ball. It makes it harder for the other side to defend."

The stats show it. During the last seven matches, she's hit a career-high 25 kills twice, and five times she's hit .533 or better. Three weeks ago against South Dakota State, she set a school record with an .826 hitting percentage with 19 kills on 23 swings.

It also helps that UNO has depth at the net. In each of the past three matches, the Mavs had at least three players with double-digit kills. Anna Blaschko, Alexa Blase and McKenna Ruch average more than two kills per set, while Rachel Fairbanks and Rylee Marshall each average about five kills per match.

Sophomore Sami Clarkson leads the Summit in assists per set (10.5).

"Sami does a real good job of spreading the ball around, and our middles and outsides are also great threats," Limback said. "It gives us all a better opportunity at the net to have that single block."

UNO ends its regular season this weekend against Oral Roberts on Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena.