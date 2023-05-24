FARGO, N.D. — It started as an uneventful bottom of the first inning.

UNO got the first two outs on three pitches Wednesday afternoon against top-seeded Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament opener. Then things unraveled.

The Mavericks could never dig out of that early hole as the Golden Eagles went on to win 9-2, sending UNO into the losers bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

After recording the first two outs of the game, three walks, two wild pitches and a balk gave ORU a 2-0 first-inning lead. The Golden Eagles extended that to 6-0 in second as they chased UNO starter Harrison Kreiling (0-4).

Eddie Satisky hit two solo homers — which doubled his season total — to provide the Mavericks with their offense. Those were the only blemishes against Summit second-team selection Harley Gollert (10-1), who went seven innings and scattered seven hits.

UNO (21-27) finished with nine hits but stranded 10 runners.

After a 23-1 regular season in league play that propelled Oral Roberts (44-11) to its first top-10 ranking since 1983, the Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to 16 games. They have never lost in the first round of the Summit tournament, improving to 23-0.

Now the Mavs must win Thursday to keep their season alive. They'll face the North Dakota State/South Dakota State loser at 12:05 p.m.

UNO (21-27) ............... 000 101 000 — 2 9 1

Oral Roberts (44-11) .... 240 021 00x — 9 11 0

W: Gollert, 10-1. L: Kreiling, 0-4. 2B: UNO, Boeve. HR: UNO, Satisky 2. ORU, Brothers.