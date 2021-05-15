Oral Roberts hits three homers in ninth to outlast UNO baseball

On a night UNO officially dedicated Tal Anderson Field, the Mavs and Oral Roberts played one for the ages Saturday.

UNO took a one-run lead after trailing by nine in the seventh inning, but Oral Roberts hit three home runs in the top of the ninth to outlast the Mavericks 17-12.

Oral Roberts swept a doubleheader Friday and ​was control most of the way Saturday. The Golen Eagles had 10 hits through the first three innings as it led 8-1. It was 11-2 in the middle of the seventh before UNO stormed back.

Brett Bonar, Adam Gadsden, Masen Prososki, Mike Boeve and Parker Smejkal had RBI hits in a six-run seventh. Then in the eighth, Prososki's two-run single made it 11-10 and the Mavs scored the tying and lead runs with two outs when Keil Krumwiede reached on a throwing error.

But just when it looked like UNO would earn the comeback win, the Summit League leader responded.

With one out, Jordan Wiley hit a two-run home run to right to put the Golden Eagles back in front. Alec Jones and Anthony Martinez added back-to-back homers later in the six-run ninth as UNO used three relievers in the inning.

Wiley, Jones and Ryan Cash each finished with four hits and three RBIs for ORU. Prososki had three hits and three RBIs for UNO.