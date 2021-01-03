Oral Roberts overpowers UNO in the second half

UNO had no answer for Oral Roberts and its explosive offense Sunday during a decisive second-half surge, and the Mavs couldn’t fight their way back in the end.
The Golden Eagles turned a six-point deficit into a 10-point lead with a dominant scoring barrage over a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half. They poured in 27 points over a 12-possession span, making 10 shots in a row (including five 3-pointers).
By the time the Mavs could regroup, they trailed 70-60 with six minutes to go.
UNO did get within 75-72 at the 3:29 mark. And it had the ball twice trailing by three. But the Mavs (2-10, 0-2) turned it over on both of those trips. And after two ORU free throws, they turned it over again.
The 86-75 loss was UNO's second of the weekend against Oral Roberts, which won the two teams’ Summit League opener 95-83 on Saturday at Baxter Arena.
In the first game, it was ORU’s versatile forward, Kevin Obanor, who gave the Mavs problems. He scored 39 points.
On Sunday, it was playmaking guard Max Abmas’ turn to shine for the Golden Eagles (5-5, 2-0). He finished with 37 points on 13 of 20 shooting (7 of 11 from 3-point range). His last triple made it 73-61 with 5:44 remaining.
Junior Marlon Ruffin, who finished with 21 points, scored the next nine for UNO after that, giving the Mavs a chance in the end. But they weren’t able to get over the hump.
UNO is scheduled to return to the court next weekend when it travels for two road games against North Dakota State.
Meet the 2020-21 UNO men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa