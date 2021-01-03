Oral Roberts overpowers UNO in the second half

UNO had no answer for Oral Roberts and its explosive offense Sunday during a decisive second-half surge, and the Mavs couldn’t fight their way back in the end.

The Golden Eagles turned a six-point deficit into a 10-point lead with a dominant scoring barrage over a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half. They poured in 27 points over a 12-possession span, making 10 shots in a row (including five 3-pointers).

By the time the Mavs could regroup, they trailed 70-60 with six minutes to go.

UNO did get within 75-72 at the 3:29 mark. And it had the ball twice trailing by three. But the Mavs (2-10, 0-2) turned it over on both of those trips. And after two ORU free throws, they turned it over again.

The 86-75 loss was UNO's second of the weekend against Oral Roberts, which won the two teams’ Summit League opener 95-83 on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

In the first game, it was ORU’s versatile forward, Kevin Obanor, who gave the Mavs problems. He scored 39 points.