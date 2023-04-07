With the wind blowing out to left field on Friday afternoon, there was no shortage of offense in the Oral Roberts-Omaha game at Anderson Field.

UNO finished with four home runs, but 12 of Oral Roberts' 17 hits went for extra bases as the Golden Eagles picked up a 16-9 win.

Omaha led 4-3 after three innings as Zach Lechnir hit a three-run home run in the second for the Mavs.

But Oral Roberts scored in each of the last six innings, taking the lead for good in the fourth inning.

Brennen Bales homered in the seventh and eighth innings for the UNO and finished with three RBIs.

Preston Tenney, who threw a two-hit shutout last weekend against Northern Colorado, took the loss as he allowed seven earned runs in four-plus innings.

Oral Roberts and UNO complete their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Oral Roberts (22-10, 8-0) 030 233 131 - 16 17 1

UNO (11-13, 4-4) 040 001 220 - 9 13 1

W: Caravalho, 5-1. L: Tenney, 3-3. 2B: OR, McMurray, Quinn, Cox, McCroskey, Stahl, Breeze, Blackwell; UNO, Z.Lechnir, Boeve, Rosario. HR: OR, Hogan 2, Cox, McCroskey, Brothers; UNO, Bales 2, Z.Lechnir, Frederick ​​