Omaha baseball gave up three late runs and Oral Roberts secured its sweep of the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon at Tal Anderson Field.

Once again, the Golden Eagles used extra-base hits to its advantage as Mac McCroskey hit a two-run home run in the fourth followed by a Sam Thompson two-run dinger to right-center to tie the game at 4-4 after UNO jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three.

ORU took the lead in the sixth off a Holden Breeze base hit.

Eddie Satisky knocked home Matt Goetzmann in the bottom of the frame to tie the contest again.

McCroskey homered again and Thompson slid a RBI single through in the eighth, and Oral Roberts remains undefeated in Summit League play.

Goetzmann and Eddie Rosario hit homers as well to lead UNO.

Omaha plays Nebraska on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lincoln.

Oral Roberts (23-10)... 000 221 021 — 8 9 0

Omaha (11-14)... 121 001 000 — 5 8 2

W: Isaacs (4-0) L: Bales (0-1) S: Denton (7) 2B: ORU, McMurray. HR: ORU, McCroskey (2), Thompson. UNO, Goetzmann, Rosario.