Oral Roberts sweeps doubleheader from UNO baseball

Oral Roberts strengthened its hold on first place in the Summit League baseball standings with a doubleheader sweep of UNO Friday night at Anderson Field.

Oral Roberts won the opener 12-3 and the nightcap 2-1.

In the scheduled seven-inning nightcap, UNO had one baserunner through the first six innings against starter Isaac Coffey - Keil Krumwiede singled in the second inning and was erased on a double play.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Harrison Denk led off with an infield single and went to second on a throwing error. An out later, Mike Boeve lined a single to center to score Denk.

But in the top of the eighth, ORU's Jordan Wiley was hit by a Tanner Howe pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, bringing home the go-ahead run.

UNO had two on with one out in the bottom of the inning. Denk then hit a line drive down the first-base line, but it was caught by Jake McMurray and turned into a game-ending double play.

In the opener, Oral Roberts scored in five of the first six innings to pull away. Jake McMurray hit a two-run home run and later added a two-run single to lead the Golden Eagle offense.