Oral Roberts takes control in final minutes to defeat UNO

TULSA, Okla. — For the second time this month, the Oral Roberts women controlled the final minutes to pull out a win over UNO.

On Thursday, the Mavs took a 50-49 lead on Elena Pilakouta's basket with 4:45 left, but ORU went on an 11-0 run over the next two minutes to earn a 64-55 win.

When the teams played in Omaha, UNO led 45-39 midway through the fourth quarter before the Golden Eagles scored the final 11 points.

Oral Roberts (10-10, 5-4) went 7 of 11 from the field in the fourth after going 11 of 42 through the first three quarters. The Mavs (6-13, 2-8) shot 45.5% but committed 23 turnovers.

The game featured 19 lead changes, and ORU never led by more than four until its decisive 11-0 run.

Katie Keitges led UNO with 10 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. Alexis Pratt and Grace Cave added nine points apiece.

The Mavs, who have dropped five straight, play at UMKC at 2 p.m. Saturday.

