Oral Roberts uses early run to pull ahead, keep the lead in win over UNO

TULSA, Okla. — A 35-8 run midway through the first half put Oral Roberts on command of its 107-62 win over the UNO men Saturday night.

UNO, playing its first game since its Dec. 22 win over Western Illinois, hit three early 3-pointers as it was tied 12-12 with 15:45 left in the first half. But the Golden Eagles, who reached the Sweet 16 last season, scored the next 11 points and took off from there.

Guard Max Abmas hit back-to-back 3s to make it 45-20 with 5:27 left in the half. And when he made a layup five minutes into the second half, the lead widened to 75-32.

Oral Roberts, which came in averaging 80.9 points per game, topped 100 points for the first time this season when it hit its 14th 3 with 3:40 left.

Six Golden Eagles scored in double figures as Abmas led the way with 20. Oral Roberts shot 54.1% from the field. Frankie Fidler was the lone Mav in double figures with 15 points as UNO shot 28.6%.

UNO (2-12), which drops to 1-2 in Summit League play, returns home to face North Dakota on Thursday.

