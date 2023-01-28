Oral Roberts uses late run to to down Omaha and remain undefeated in Summit League

TULSA, Okla. — The Omaha men led Summit League leader Oral Roberts with 3:30 to go before the Golden Eagles used a 10-0 run to secure a 73-64 win Saturday night.

It was the second time this season that the Mavs pushed the Summit League leader to the wire. ORU outscored UNO 92-89 ​in late December in Omaha. Oral Roberts is 10-0 in league play and is the only Summit team with fewer than four overall losses.

Oral Roberts led 23-14 midway through the first half before Omaha went on a 10-0 run of its own. Akol Arop started and ended that run with baskets.

The lead stayed in single digits the rest of the way. ORU led 32-30 at halftime and was up 49-44 midway through the second half before an 8-2 run, capped by a Luke Jungers 3, put UNO up 52-51 with 8:20 left.

Omaha's last lead came at the 3:36 mark on a Marquel Sutton jumper. The Mavs went scoreless on their next five possessions as ORU went on the decisive 10-0 run.

Connor Vanover, ORU's 7-foot-5 center, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while guard Max Abmas added 18 points and five assists for the Golden Eagles. Sutton led UNO with 19 points and six rebounds, while Frankie Fidler had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Omaha returns home to face St. Thomas on Thursday.

Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO men's basketball 2021-22 season 2020-21 season 2019-20 season 2018-19 season 2017-18 season