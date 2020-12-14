Patterson: Team effort has made NCHC pod in Omaha a success

As traffic zips past on Center Street, life goes on inside the adjacent Baxter Arena pod.

Life as we know it in 2020, anyway.

The idea to bring all eight NCHC teams together for three weeks of league play in pandemic times sounded like a long shot. But entering the final week, it’s apparent this experiment has been a success.

Many deserve credit, starting with the players and coaches. Their discipline to follow the COVID-19 precautions has been the reason why the NCHC is on track to play all 38 games when pod play ends next Monday.

League and UNO officials have done well to separate the participants from the relatively few invited into the pod. Reporters and broadcasters must remain on the upper floor — far away from the ice — and take part in postgame press conferences via Zoom.

The strangest scene, of course, is the empty seats. The absence of fans is necessary to ensure a safe environment, but it sure is odd when the place is so quiet, even after a Maverick goal.

Also missed are the UNO band, drumline and cheer squad. They bring a tremendous amount of energy to games and keep the student section buzzing.