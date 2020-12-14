Patterson: Team effort has made NCHC pod in Omaha a success

As traffic zips past on Center Street, life goes on inside the adjacent Baxter Arena pod.
Life as we know it in 2020, anyway.
The idea to bring all eight NCHC teams together for three weeks of league play in pandemic times sounded like a long shot. But entering the final week, it’s apparent this experiment has been a success.
Many deserve credit, starting with the players and coaches. Their discipline to follow the COVID-19 precautions has been the reason why the NCHC is on track to play all 38 games when pod play ends next Monday.
League and UNO officials have done well to separate the participants from the relatively few invited into the pod. Reporters and broadcasters must remain on the upper floor — far away from the ice — and take part in postgame press conferences via Zoom.
The strangest scene, of course, is the empty seats. The absence of fans is necessary to ensure a safe environment, but it sure is odd when the place is so quiet, even after a Maverick goal.
Also missed are the UNO band, drumline and cheer squad. They bring a tremendous amount of energy to games and keep the student section buzzing.
There aren’t many media who have made the trip to Omaha, so it’s been easy to meet the ones who have. That includes two women with local ties working for Duluth (Minnesota) media — Bellevue East grad Chelsie Brown and Omaha Westside grad Tyler Schank.
All concession stands are closed, so refreshments are at a premium. I’ve survived on a diet of Cheez-Its and granola bars provided by UNO Gateway staffer Jordan McAlpine.
Yes, it’s been a challenge on the inside. But it’s also been tough for those on the outside.
Staying away has been painful for many loyal fans, including Jon and Bridget Brooks. The couple behind the UNO Twitter handle Mavpuck hadn’t missed a home game in the 27 years of the program — until this season.
“It’s killing us,” Bridget Brooks said. “We only live 2 miles from the arena, so we’re living vicariously through the TV broadcasts of the games.”
A UNO official already informed the couple that their consecutive home-game attendance streak will not be broken by the pandemic.
“That was good news,” she said. “We want to get back to games as soon as we can.”
Though not inside the arena, the duo is represented by cardboard cutouts. While more than 150 cutouts are seated near the ice, someone put the Brooks cutouts up higher in their rightful season ticket spots.
Before a recent game, another hockey-loving family was hanging around outside the arena. Though decked out in North Dakota green, the Vogts — Steve and Shannon and 9-year-old son Xzavier — wanted to show their support for all of the league teams.
“This is such a big thing for Omaha,” Steve Vogt said. “We like to come here and cheer the players as they walk over from their hotels.”
Vogt, who grew up in Grand Forks — home of the Fighting Hawks — has lived in Omaha for several years. The family doesn’t miss games at Baxter, especially when UNO plays North Dakota.
“I posted a photo of myself begging to get into the arena,” Vogt said. “It didn’t work.”
Xzavier said being unable to watch his favorite team isn’t easy.
“I would do anything to get in there,” he said. “I’d be the waterboy for every team if they wanted.”
Unfortunately for Xzavier, just stepping foot into the arena is no easy task. Staffers are waiting to check the special app on your phone that proves you’ve been healthy.
On this day, the Vogts had to be content peeking inside the practice rink windows and watching officials warm up before a game.
Those officials who have committed to three weeks of pod play also deserve mention. Without their dedication, there are no games.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s regular testing of players also has been instrumental in the pod. UNO and arena staffers have done their part by disinfecting locker rooms, which isn’t easy when there are up to three games per day.
In short, it’s been a team effort.
Then there’s the quality of hockey inside the pod. Three of the NCHC teams are ranked in the top 10, and five — including No. 18 UNO — are in the top 20.
Workers also have maintained their sense of humor despite the daily grind. I like to tell the security guys they’re doing a nice job with crowd control, which usually draws a smile.
Talk to anyone about how smoothly pod play has gone, and three words invariably come up: “So far, so good … knock on wood” or “Everything is going well … knock on wood.”
We all know that phrase is uttered to avoid tempting fate, and it’s hoped this column doesn’t somehow alter the positive vibe. A vaccine is on the way, and it will certainly be a welcome sight when the arena is back to its raucous self in the future.
Knock on wood.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350
