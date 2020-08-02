Donors, UNO get the ball rolling at new $23.5 million baseball and softball complex

“This thing is going to be fantastic,” UNO athletic director Trev Alberts said.

Fundraising for the project, which is being totally funded with private dollars, is also on track, largely because it has been embraced by Walter Scott, one of Omaha’s biggest and most influential philanthropists.

A donor also has stepped forward in the event revenues from ticket sales, concessions and advertising fall short of projections. Alberts said the donor pledged to cover any operational shortfalls for the complex’s first five years.

Without that pledge, opening up such a facility could cause concerns at a time when COVID-19 has brought major budget uncertainty to colleges and their athletic departments.

UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said the new facility will be a point of pride for the school’s championship-caliber ball teams and an asset to the entire community.

“This project — which is funded entirely through private dollars — is truly a testament to the strength and passion of our philanthropic community, who simply can’t be thanked enough for their continued support,” Gold said in a statement.

The public-private partnership behind the ball fields is also unique, largely driven and managed by the donors for the project.