'It’s a shock, but it’s a reality': Mavs do their best to adapt after volleyball season is postponed

Matt Buttermore watched his team go through two full days of practice, an experienced UNO volleyball team hungry to build on last year’s 19-win season.
Then came Monday’s announcement — the Summit League was postponing its fall sports until spring due to COVID-19 concerns.
“You know it was a probability,” the coach said. “But then you get into the thick of it, practices are going well, everyone’s having a good time learning and growing. And then you have to shut down. It’s a disappointment, it’s a shock, but it’s a reality.”
Summit League officials said the health, safety and welfare of the league’s athletes, coaches and staff were at the forefront of their decision. The regular season and league championships for volleyball, cross country and men’s and women’s soccer are scheduled for spring.
“This is an outcome that no one wanted to see, however, it was necessary based upon all the information that we have collected and discussed during the current pandemic,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNO chancellor and chair of the Summit League President’s Council, in a release Tuesday. “This decision was made even more difficult because we know how much these student-athletes and coaches invest in the sports they love, and we certainly empathize with them.”
Summit officials have begun creating potential spring schedule models for the affected sports, which will be finalized later.
Buttermore and his team hope they can play in the spring.
“There’s still uncertainty and you kind of extend that angst,” Buttermore said.
Buttermore was hired last spring, taking over after Rose Shires retired. The 2019 Mavericks were at their best in the second half of last fall, winning nine of their last 12 matches. They reached the Summit tournament final before losing to host Denver in four sets.
The Mavs lost two players from that squad, defensive specialist Courtney Morehead and backup setter Jaclyn Taylor.
“Our team did a great job of coming in ready to go,” Buttermore said.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Now they hope to be ready to go in the spring. College volleyball teams typically play an abbreviated spring schedule but many times those matches are in tournaments, where you play three or four opponents in a day and coaches tinker with lineups.
Next spring could have an entirely different feel.
“Assuming we do play in the spring, we have a long time before we have to play our best ball,” Buttermore said. “There’s a lot of unknowns. We tell our team who we become is more important than what we achieve, that hasn’t changed. We’re going to work hard together to get better this fall.
“We’re living in an historical event and there’s going to be changes you have to adapt to. We’re going to do our best in this one.”
Trev Alberts through the years
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!