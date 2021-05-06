Prep grad, former Husker Akol Arop transfers to UNO

Former Nebraska guard Akol Arop is headed back to Omaha. He announced Thursday he's transferring to UNO.

Arop thanked his support system on Twitter before writing that he's "proud to announce" his commitment to the Mavs. The UNO program officially announced his addition a few minutes later.

Arop was a high school standout at Creighton Prep, where he averaged 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior. He was a 2019 All-Nebraska honoree and the state's 2019 Gatorade player of the year.

The 6-foot-5 guard then signed with the Huskers. He appeared in 21 games as a freshman and played at least 20 minutes in the last three games of the year. But he underwent knee surgery ahead of NU's 2020-21 season and did not play.

Now he's headed to UNO.

"We're excited about the signing of Omaha product Akol Arop after his outstanding high school career at Creighton Prep and two years at Nebraska," Mavs coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. "Akol will bring us length, athleticism and the ability to score in the open floor as we place an increased emphasis on scoring in transition. He is a versatile wing/forward, and that will allow him to play multiple positions, which gives us the flexibility on how we want to play."