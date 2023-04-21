Preston Tenney threw a three-hit shutout to lead Omaha to a 10-0 win over Lindenwood on Friday night at Anderson Field.

Tenney needed just 77 pitches in the seven-inning win. And he got plenty of early run support as the Mavs scored four in the second and fourth innings.

Eddie Satisky hit a two-run double in the second and Matt Goetzmann followed with an RBI double. Goetzmann also doubled to bring in the game-ending run in the seventh.

Cam Frederick had an RBI single in the second and an RBI triple in the third.

The Mavs added a pair of homers in the fourth. Zach Lechnir hit a solo shot before Brennen Bales smacked a three-run shot to left. It was the fifth homer this season for Bales, with all five coming in the last seven games.

UNO and Lindenwood continue their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lindenwood (9-27)...000 000 0—0 3 1

Omaha (13-17).........041 400 1—10 10 0

W: Tenney, 4-4. L: Salazar, 1-8. 2B: L, Copeland, Stevens; O, Goetzmann 2, Satisky. 3B: O, Frederick. HR: O, Z.Lechnir, Bales