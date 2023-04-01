Preston Tenney's dominant complete game performance lifted Omaha baseball to a 6-0 win Saturday afternoon, clinching the Mavericks' series with Northern Colorado.

Tenney (3-2) allowed just two hits in the shutout, walked none and fanned eight UNC batters.

"All my pitches were working, just trusting my stuff," Tenney told the World-Herald.

Austin Bunn broke up Tenney's no-hitter effort in the top of the seventh with one out.

Tenney said he was thinking about the no-no, but also knew there was still lots of outs to get.

"It was in the back of my mind, but I had a lot of innings to go."

UNO coach Evan Porter said the Mavs' pitcher "set the tone today."

"He's a command guy, so when he has multiple pitches going, he can be really tough."

The game was a pitchers dual for most of the afternoon, with the score 1-0 after five, before Noah Greise's double scored two Mavs in the bottom of the sixth.

Omaha added two more in the seventh off a Haiden Hunt RBI base hit followed by a Cam Frederick double.

The Mavericks received production from the bottom of the order as well, with Devin Hurdle and Eddie Rosario collecting two hits each.

UNO wraps up its series with the Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday from Tal Anderson Field.

Northern Colorado (4-19)... 000 000 000 — 0 2 2

Omaha (9-11)... 001 002 21x — 6 10 1

W: Tenney (3-2) L: Smith (1-5) 2B: UNO, Frederick, Greise.