It was perhaps the most emotional Omaha hockey season — and one of the most successful.

The Mavericks, picked to finish seventh in the eight-team NCHC in a preseason media poll — I had them fifth — surprised the pundits. UNO finished third, just two points behind second-place Western Michigan.

The season reached the finish line last weekend as North Dakota came into Baxter Arena and ended the Mavs’ season in the best-of-three league playoffs.

Given a few days to digest it all, coach Mike Gabinet said he was pleased with the progress of his young squad.

“To see the growth we made from the start of the season was pretty amazing,” he said. “I always believed in this group, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised by what we accomplished.”

There were some important markers along the way, so let’s take them one at a time:

Lots of newcomers: That seventh-place prediction was based in part on the team’s youth — 10 freshmen and two transfers. That’s a lot of moving parts, especially with the departure of former stalwart goalies Isaiah Saville and Austin Roden.

Surprising start: It didn’t count in the standings, but the Mavs’ 7-2 exhibition win over Minnesota State — last year’s national runner-up — certainly came as an early surprise.

Back to earth: That positive mojo didn’t last long as Niagara came into Baxter the next weekend and posted a pair of 4-3 victories. Few knew it then, but those setbacks helped make the team stronger in the long run.

Turning it around: The Mavs got headed in the right direction over the next few weeks, going 4-1-1. That led to the first series against North Dakota, and the Fighting Hawks left Omaha with a win and a tie.

The first half: Omaha went 4-4 to finish the first half of the season, ending with a 1-0 road loss against Colorado College. The Mavs put 40 shots on net but came up empty, somewhat of a downer heading to the 20-day holiday break.

Hitching a ride: Senior forward Tyler Weiss got caught up in the Christmas travel mess, trying to get back to Omaha from his home in North Carolina. He ended up riding on a bus from Chicago with the team from St. Lawrence, the Mavs’ next opponent.

Randl’s performance: Senior forward Jack Randl got off to a great start and at one point led the nation in goals. He would finish as the Mavs’ top scorer with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points.

Contract extension: The UNO administration showed its faith in Gabinet, giving the coach a contract extension through the 2026 season. Gabinet spoke at the time about his love for the city, its values and its people.

Zab gets his shot: One of the most memorable games of the season happened Jan. 14 in a 6-1 home win over Minnesota Duluth. Senior goalie Jacob Zab, who had never seen game action, entered with one minute and 32 seconds left and made one save to the applause of the knowledgeable Omaha fans.

“Jacob was the ultimate ‘team first’ guy,” Gabinet said. “He gave so much to the team and made our culture special.”

Jerrard’s passing: The Feb. 15 death of 57-year-old assistant Paul Jerrard, who had been battling cancer, hit everyone hard. Gabinet, who once played for Jerrard before hiring him, said it was the most difficult part of the season.

“We missed ‘PJ’ not just as a coach but as a person,” he said. “It was a tremendous loss in so many ways.”

Attendance gains: The fans supported the team all season, but especially over the second half. The Mavs would finish fourth nationally in overall average attendance (6,544) and second nationally in attendance per-game increase.

Respect in the ratings: The Mavs went 10-3-1 from Dec. 30 through Feb. 25 and climbed to No. 14 in the national USCHO ratings. That performance guaranteed that UNO would finish no worse than fourth in the NCHC standings, guaranteeing for the first time a first-round playoff series at Baxter.

The emergence of Latkoczy: Freshman netminder Simon Latkoczy took over as the starting goalie late in the season and finished with a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919 — second in the NCHC.

Two other freshmen: Defensemen Joaquim Lemay and Jacob Guevin were named to the league’s six-member All-Rookie team. Omaha was the only school with more than one player on the squad.

St. Cloud blockade: After a 6-2 loss to the host Mavs on Feb. 25, Huskies’ coaches and a few players held a conference in a Baxter hallway and refused to let media members and game officials past. The 10-minute siege ended but UNO officials sent a security tape of the incident to the league office.

Two at UND: Gabinet’s squad closed out the regular season with a pair of losses — one in regulation and one in overtime — at North Dakota. As fate would have it, the sixth-seeded Fighting Hawks would play at third-seeded Omaha to start the playoffs.

The postseason: The Mavs opened the best-of-three series with a 2-1 win. North Dakota squared the series the next night with a 3-1 victory, setting up a winner-take-all final last Sunday.

The season ends: Though being outshot by a large margin, UNO was tied with the Fighting Hawks 2-2 with five minutes left in regulation. North Dakota struck for three quick goals, outshot the Mavs 36-14 and posted a 5-2 victory to advance to the Frozen Faceoff semifinals in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Mavs’ season came to an abrupt end at 19-15-3.

“You can get caught up in wins and losses and everybody wants to win that last game of the season,” Gabinet said. “But our program took a step forward and I think it’s a great foundation for next year.”

He added that confidence heading into the offseason is based on more than the team’s performance.

“It was great to see our fans come out in greater numbers in the post-Covid era,” he said. “With the connection we have with those fans and our own administration, I know we’re all rolling in the right direction.”

In the age of the transfer portal, it’s tough to say what next season’s roster will look like. One player who won’t be back is goalie Jake Kucharski, who recently signed a pro contract with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

It was an interesting year, to say the least. To quote the coach, here’s hoping the Mavs can keep it rolling next season.

