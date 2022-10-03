Rachel Fairbanks is giving UNO volleyball another option for its offense

UNO had a tough time shaking free from an up-and-coming St. Thomas squad Saturday at Baxter Arena.

The Mavs won the first two sets 27-25 and 26-24 and the Tommies were rallying in the third, down 15-12. But UNO stayed in front as its next three points came on kills from outside hitter Rachel Fairbanks — the first two came from the left side, the last one from the right.

Those kills helped UNO win 25-20 as the 6-foot-1 Fairbanks finished with a season-high nine kills.

"Rachel did a really good job of staying aggressive," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said. "She was just hitting the ball hard in those situations — in some key moments, too. So proud of her for staying aggressive."

Fairbanks, a part-time starter since her freshman year in 2019, had a total of 16 kills through UNO's first 12 matches this season. She had been effective in the back row with a season-high 16 digs in the five-set loss to Creighton.

But last week was easily her most consistent week this fall at the net as she hit .545 with seven kills against Western Illinois before hitting .412 against St. Thomas.

"Just be aggressive. Leave it all out there on the court," Fairbanks said after Saturday's win.

Fairbanks gives UNO another option for its attack — four other Mavs average more than 2.1 kills per set. McKenna Ruch is tied for the Summit in blocks per set (1.52) and is fourth in hitting percentage (.352), while Shayla McCormick is third in the league in kills per set (3.77). Sami Clarkson leads the Summit In assists per set at 10.84.

"I think it's always good to have balance," Fairbanks said. "It's just more options."

The Mavs hope Fairbanks stays on a roll this week as they'll play three road matches, beginning Tuesday at Summit League preseason favorite Denver.

Denver, 3-1 in the Summit with its loss in four sets to South Dakota, is formidable at the net again this season. The Pioneers easily lead the Summit in opponent hitting percentage (.154) and blocks per set (2.94). They also lead the league in aces per set (1.71).

Historically, UNO has had very little luck against Denver before the Mavs swept the Pioneers in 2021. When they played in Denver, UNO took the fifth set 18-16. That was just the second time the Mavs have won in Denver — UNO's all-time record there is 2-10.

UNO will follow the Denver showdown with matches at Oral Roberts on Thursday and at UMKC on Saturday.

"if we can defend like we did (against St. Thomas), and block a little better and hit like we've been hitting, we'll be in good shape," Buttermore said.