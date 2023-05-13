UNO and North Dakota State had their baseball game in Fargo affected for a second straight day Saturday because of rain.
Saturday's game was canceled. The teams will attempt to play two of the three-game series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gene Schinzel
Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today