Returning seven starters, UNO softball feels ready to open season against Nebraska

Mike Heard feels like he's settled in with the UNO softball team since being hired as its coach last August.
He certainly knows his way around Omaha's softball community.
Heard coached an area youth travel team before leading Omaha Marian to the 2015 Class A final. He then led Midland's program to three GPAC titles in the past four years and was the league coach of the year three times.
Now he's eager for his Mavericks to make their season debut Friday at the UNI Dome Classic. "We're ready to play some games and see where we're at," Heard said on Tuesday.
Heard was hired after Amanda Eberhart resigned in July to become Valparaiso's coach. Eberhart was at UNO for three seasons, and last spring the Mavs reached the Summit League tournament final.
The Mavs return seven position starters and all their pitching from last year's 20-28 team. UNO also have eight newcomers.
"Just adding a few more different aspect to our game is gong to be key," said senior Jamie White, who expects the newcomers to add speed to the team's lineup.
White led the team in home runs (5) and RBIs (24) in 2021, while Lexi Burkhardt hit .301 with four homers and a team-best 37 hits. Izzy Eltze stole 14 bases in 15 attempts.
In the circle, Kamryn Meyer, Sydney Hampton and Sydney Nuismer all threw more than 90 innings last season. Meyer went 10-8 and tossed a no-hitter at the Summit tournament.
"Pitching and defense, I think, we'll need to rely on early on," Heard said. "Offensively, we probably still have some things to figure out."
White, Burkhardt and Hampton are among the roster's seniors.
"I'm lucky, first year here I inherited a really good group of upperclassmen," Heard said. "The leadership they've produced has really stood out. Not just on the field, but off the field with the example they set."
With recent mild temperatures, Heard said the team has been able to practice outdoors quite a bit. But this weekend's tournament will be indoors as the Mavs open the event against Nebraska. They also will face Iowa State and two Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites, Drake and UNI.
"It's a tough opening weekend. And that's what we want, to challenge ourselves and play really good teams. That's the best way to figure out where you're at," Heard said.
Schedule
February: (at Cedar Falls, Iowa) 11: Nebraska, 9 a.m.; 11: Iowa State, 11 a.m.; 12: Drake, 2:45 p.m.; 12: UNI, 7:15 p.m.; 13: Drake, 11:15 a.m. (at San Antonio) 18: Boise State, 10 a.m.; 18: Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.; 19: UTSA, 10 a.m.; 20: Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m. (at Conway, Ark.) 25: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.; 25: Central Arkansas, 5 p.m. 26: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 11 a.m.; 26: Saint Louis, 4 p.m.; 27: Saint Louis, 10 a.m.
March: (at Madeira Beach, Fla.) 4: Central Michigan, 1:30 p.m.; 4: Georgetown, 4 p.m.; 5: Southern Miss, 11 a.m.; 5: Radford, 4 p.m.; 6: Georgia Southern, 11:30 a.m. 16: Wichita State, 4 p.m. 18-20: Connie Claussen Classic, TBA. 26: South Dakota State (DH), noon; 27: South Dakota State, 11 a.m.
April: 2: North Dakota State (DH), noon; 3: North Dakota State, 11 a.m.; 9: at North Dakota (DH), noon; 10: at North Dakota, 11 a.m.; 15: at St. Thomas (DH), noon; 16: at St. Thomas, 11 a.m. 19: at Creighton, 5 p.m.; 23: at South Dakota (DH), noon; 24; at South Dakota, 11 a.m.; 30: UMKC (DH), noon.
May: 1: UMKC, 11 a.m. 6: at Western Illinois (DH), noon. 7: at Western Illinois, 11 a.m. 11-14: Summit League tournament at Brookings, S.D.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH