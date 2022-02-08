Returning seven starters, UNO softball feels ready to open season against Nebraska

In the circle, Kamryn Meyer, Sydney Hampton and Sydney Nuismer all threw more than 90 innings last season. Meyer went 10-8 and tossed a no-hitter at the Summit tournament.

"Pitching and defense, I think, we'll need to rely on early on," Heard said. "Offensively, we probably still have some things to figure out."

White, Burkhardt and Hampton are among the roster's seniors.

"I'm lucky, first year here I inherited a really good group of upperclassmen," Heard said. "The leadership they've produced has really stood out. Not just on the field, but off the field with the example they set."

With recent mild temperatures, Heard said the team has been able to practice outdoors quite a bit. But this weekend's tournament will be indoors as the Mavs open the event against Nebraska. They also will face Iowa State and two Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites, Drake and UNI.

"It's a tough opening weekend. And that's what we want, to challenge ourselves and play really good teams. That's the best way to figure out where you're at," Heard said.

Schedule