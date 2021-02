MACOMB, Ill. — Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko combined for 37 kills as UNO rallied from a set down to defeat Western Illinois 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20 on Sunday.

Limback hit .567 on her 19 kills, while Blaschko had 18 kills and hit .600. Alexa Blasé added 10 kills as the Mavericks hit .357 as a team.

Sami Clarkson had 39 assists, while Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 19 digs.

UNO, the winner of four straight, will play Western Illinois again Monday.