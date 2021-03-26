Sadie Limback matches career high in kills in UNO volleyball's win over Oral Roberts

A kill on match point capped another big night for junior Sadie Limback as UNO downed Oral Roberts 21-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 Friday at Baxter Arena.

Limback matched her career high with 25 kills on 41 swings as she hit .512. It's marked the third time in the past eight matches that the right-side hitter has had 25 kills.

Also during the win, Limback became the second Maverick in the Division I era with 1,000 career kills.

UNO, which has won nine of its last 10 matches, seized control of the match late in the second set.

Oral Roberts led nearly the entire way in winning the first set and was up 20-18 in the second. But with the set tied 23-23, UNO evened the match, closing the set with back-to-back kills from Limback and Anna Blaschko.

UNO raced to a 5-0 lead and never trailed in the third set, then the Mavs went on an 11-3 run to take a 19-11 lead in the fourth. Blaschko had four of her 11 kills during the run.

Rachel Fairbanks (11 kills and 11 digs) and Sami Clarkson (51 assists and 13 digs) each finished with double-doubles for UNO, while Claire Mountjoy had a season-high 32 digs.

UNO (12-5) will close its regular season when it faces Oral Roberts again on Saturday at 6 p.m.