Sadie Limback records 25 kills in UNO volleyball's win over North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — Sadie Limback finished with 25 kills, including five in the fifth set, as UNO rallied for a 25-21, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12 victory over North Dakota State on Friday night.

After losing the second and third sets, UNO never trailed in the fourth. Alexa Blase had kills on four of the Mavs’ last six points in the fourth set, then she added three kills in the fifth. She finished with 14 on the night.

UNO led 6-2 in the fifth before North Dakota State went on a 6-1 run. Tied 10-10, UNO won the next three points on a kill from Blase and two from Limback before closing out the win. UNO is 3-1 in five-setters this season.

Anna Blaschko added 13 kills and McKenna Ruch 10 as the Mavs won for the seventh time in eight matches. UNO hit .267, led by Limback’s .533 hitting percentage.

Sami Clarkson finished with 60 assists and 11 digs, while Claire Mountjoy led the UNO defense with 21 digs.

UNO and North Dakota State will play again Saturday at 5 p.m.