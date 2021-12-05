 Skip to main content
Sam Mitchell leads UNO women in win over College of St. Mary
Sam Mitchell leads UNO women in win over College of St. Mary

Sam Mitchell scored a game-high 23 points to lead the UNO women to an 87-57 win over College of St. Mary on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO scored the final 13 points of the first half to take a 47-34 halftime lead and pulled away from there.

Mariah Murdie scored seven points during that first-half run and finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kennedi Grant added 17 points and six rebounds for UNO, which won its third straight game.

Bailey White hit four first-half 3-pointers and led Saint Mary with 12 points.

UNO returns to action Wednesday, when it hosts Kansas State at 5 p.m.

