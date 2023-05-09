Seven UNO players were honored when the Summit League announced its softball all-league teams Tuesday.

Pitcher Kamryn Meyer and second baseman Lynsey Tucker are on the first team, pitcher Sydney Nuismer, catcher Sydney Ross and outfielder Rachel Weber are on the second team, while shortstop Maggie O'Brien and outfielder Ava Rongisch are honorable mention.

The Summit pitcher of the year is South Dakota State's Tori Kniesche, a Wayne native who won the award for the second time. In league play, Kniesche hasn't allowed an earned run in 76.2 innings while going 11-0 with 124 strikeouts.

The player of the year was South Dakota infielder Aleesia Sainz. Also on the all-league first team is SDSU's Mia Jarecki, a Papillion-La Vista grad.

Meyer became Omaha's career strikeout leader in late April and is sixth in the NCAA in strikeouts with 242 and 11th in ERA at 1.21. It's the second straight year she's been first team all-league.

Tucker leads the Mavs in batting average (.351), hits (52) and runs scored (26). The Lincoln Pius X grad also has eight doubles and 12 stolen bases.

On the second team, Nuismer is enjoying her best season as a Mav, going 13-7 with nine complete games. Ross leads the team in homers (6) and steals (21), while Weber leads the way in RBIs (31) and doubles (11).

On honorable mention, O'Brien is batting .271 with 10 doubles, while Rongisch, a freshman from Millard West, has six doubles and two home runs.​

The Summit tournament begins Wednesday in Brookings, South Dakota. Omaha is the second seed and its first game is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the North Dakota State-UMKC game.